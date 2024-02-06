PEMBROKE – Head women’s basketball coach John Haskins has dedicated more than three decades to molding the lives of countless UNC Pembroke student-athletes in the classroom and on the hardwood.

Haskins will retire at the end of the season as the program’s all-time winningest coach. Haskins, who also coached men’s basketball, golf and tennis during his 35-year career, was among the 85 employees recognized at the annual Excellence in Service Awards luncheon on Feb. 1. Collectively, they have served the university for 835 years.

“This is an extremely special place,” Haskins said. “But it’s the people that make it a special place. I will miss the coaching, but more importantly, the relationships with the kids and seeing them go off and do great things once they graduate.”

The Division of Information Technology has expanded to a 40-plus-member team. Still, Tony Chavis can remember being only one of two network technicians for the entire campus when he was hired in 1993. During that time, offices and classrooms were outfitted with VAX machines––before the days of desktop computers.

“This place is like family to me,” said Chavis who received a standing ovation. “When people ask why I haven’t retired, I tell them the Lord hasn’t told me to go anywhere. I love my job. It’s been enjoyable––never a dull moment. I’ve seen this campus grow over the years and I want to see the Allied Health Sciences Building and other new buildings built before I go.”

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, who was also recognized during the ceremony, thanked the honorees for their passion and commitment to making a difference in the lives of students and others.

“Whatever your role may be, you can live a life of impact and influence. A life of significance,” Cummings said. “And whether you’ve been here five years or 35 years––I want to thank you for your service personally and what you do every day for this university and our students.

“Without our university, our region wouldn’t be what it is today. And without you, UNCP would not be what it is today,” he said.

Employees recognized for five years of state service are Mariah Locklear, James Rudd, Travis Chavis, Kristie Hunt, Millicent Brewer, Brittany Locklear, LaToya VanEllis, Zachary Locklear, Whitney Locklear, John Currie, Kaye Fraley, Amy Cox, Sarina Maynor, Amy Moore, Brandon Johnson, Lauren Myatt, Kerry Flores, Aaron Pathripala, Cynthia Scott, Johnny Walker, Megan Strickland, Brittany Padilla, Willie Dial and Tamer Oxendine.

10 years of state service: Chasity Barton, Christopher Hunt, Leslie Bell, Shana Lowery, Tamika Jones, Steven Freeman, Kimberly McMillan, Lindsey Rhyne, Gordon Byrd, Robin Gary Cummings, Thomas Jones, Charles Swayne, David Ybarra and Franklin Smith.

15 years: Lora Cummings, Chris Locklear, April Locklear, Ashley Oxendine Dial, O.T. Johnson, Annette Hunt, Patricia Cornette, Rebecca Kenney, Elizabeth Locklear, Christie Poteet, Vicky Brewer, Phillip Bullard, Kellie Cain, Christopher Scott, Margaret Dutnell, Sheila Hardee, Lamon Sanderson, Ronette Wilson, Karen Tucker, Ronette Gerber, Christopher Boutselis and Janet Cummings.

20 years: Samuel Jacobs, Winifred Sweat, Billy Jacobs, Lisa Bullard, Carrie Brewington, Herbert Chavis, Scott Billingsley, Hope Bullock, Dena Bolles, Roselee Hunt, Phillip Locklear, Dawn Albrecht, Cyd Burgwyn, Chomeka Franklin, Tabitha Locklear and Angela Revels.

25 years: Gary Locklear, James Bass, Alfred Bowen and Tonya Sikes.

30 years: Tony Chavis and Derrick Locklear.

35 years: John Haskins.