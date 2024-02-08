FAIRMONT – The Fairmont Board of Commissioners has decided where the town’s new $3.25 million Town Hall will be built.

The municipal building will be erected on historic grounds.

The board held a specially called meeting in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center on Tuesday afternoon after agreeing to meet two weeks ago.

More time was needed to make the selection, Mayor Charles Kemp said Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was twofold: Select the property location for the proposed new Town Hall and approve the property purchase for a sewer pump station.

Both items passed unanimously by 6-0 votes.

“Each property and additional properties were identified,” Kemp said, “and the Town Manager (Jerome Chestnut) took everybody out – every commissioner out – and showed them the properties. Had all the information. How much it cost. Any special circumstances about the property.”

That was done throughout the past month.

The town has received $3.25 million to build the new Town Hall from the North Carolina State Legislature that was an appropriation from the last state budget.

Also, Fairmont is using $5,000 in funding from a Community Development Block Grant to buy land to install an intermediate sewer pump station in Orrum for when it floods in the old Field neighborhood.

The board on Tuesday quickly decided on a piece of property for the Town Hall that the town already owns. It was the only one of six candidates that Fairmont owns and is not privately owned, Kemp said.

The tract of land is at the intersection of North Main Street and Railroad Street in the north end of the downtown district.

“There are several reasons why this was a wonderful selection by the board,” the mayor said. “One is, it’s our property. We won’t have to pay a dime for purchasing for it. The second reason is, it’s on a historic area because at one time the railroad that ran through Fairmont by what is now the museum going east and west – the tracks were right there on that piece of grassland,” Kemp added, “So we’re going to be building our Town Hall on historic previously railroad property. That’s important.

“And multiple people have suggested in various conversations, if you’re going to build a new Town Hall, build it as close as you can or in the downtown area. It complies with many citizens’ wishes.”

Kemp said he believes that the board “hit the ball out of the park all three times on these parameters. This was a big deal here.”

At this stage, the commissioners have not identified the future use of the current Town Hall.

