RED SPRINGS – Under the traditional audit opinion, the town of Red Springs received “a clean audit opinion” for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023. That said, the auditors did cite a couple of findings in the Yellow Book Audit opinion that is required to examine the internal controls.

A third opinion, the Federal Single Audit — a financial statement and federal awards’ audit of an entity that expends $750,000 in federal funds in one year — cited some findings over the last four years.

Those financial statement opinions are according to Lee Grissom, a certified public accountant with the firm S. Preston Douglas & Associates of Lumberton, who gave the audit presentation to the Red Springs Board of Commissioners at Tuesday evening’s regular monthly meeting.

A clean audit opinion is good news for the town because that means that the audit team believes the financial statements are reasonably stated and can be relied upon as presented.

This was the fourth year, Grissom said, his firm has audited Red Springs.

Jane O’Neal, the town manager for Red Springs, could not be reached for additional comments on Wednesday. Messages left were not returned.

“This audit was a little bit rockier than the previous audit due to the turnover with the town manager and the finance director,” Grissom said. “I know the finance director – I was looking at my notes today – left in May 2023. Not a really great time right before the Fiscal Year.

“The last four years were really strong for Red Springs,” he said. “This year was a little bit of a downturn. I’m hoping it’s an anomaly because if you look back at 2018, Red Springs was really in a low spot as far as fund balance and other metrics that we look at.”

Grissom said the firm started the audit a little bit late – in October — adding that it would have been better had it begun as usual in August.

“But we were really impressed with your manager and finance director in picking up the pieces,” Grissom told board members. “Turnover is always an issue, losing both your manager and finance director. So we were a little bit concerned. But after speaking to your manager, in the short amount of time I have known them, it looked like, hopefully, they’re going to turn this around in the future.”

Because the town has received a lot of federal and state grant money, Grissom said, it has added a lot of complexity over the past four years. And there have been some findings the last four years due to that.

“I definitely had some sympathy for your staff due to that,” he said during the presentation. “There have been two software conversions, one in the previous Fiscal Year. I think that would probably explain some of the findings we’re about to go over.

According to the audit, one finding that needs to be rectified pertains to two budget overages that totaled $200,000 this year over the approved budget. “So there’s $160,000 in your transportation department and $37,000 in your administration (department),” he said. “It’s almost $200,000. It’s new this year so I’m thinking it has to do with the turnover in May because you would have thought by the end of May or end of June that there needed to have been a budget amendment that would have been taken care of. So I think by the time the new finance director or manager got into place it’s a little late in the game to make a budget amendment.”

That was not an audit finding last Fiscal Year, he said. “There were actually no findings last year which was really positive,” Grissom noted, “but I think it maybe was part of a finding two Fiscal Years ago.”

The other finding from the audit, he continued, was a debt-service ratio finding. The water and sewer fund needs to improve, he pointed out.

“Your debt-service ratio is basically an income requirement. It’s a formula required by USDA,” said Grissom. “The town fell short on that mainly because of the water and sewer performance.”

In general, he concluded, “Everything was really positive. But the town has taken a step back this year.”

In other business, the board adopted a Community Development Block Grant program procurement policy from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

“We’re required to adopt this procurement policy to ensure that we adhere to all the procurement rules of the state of North Carolina, the federal government and, more specifically, CDBG grants,” O’Neal said.

The board approved the policy by a 6-0 vote.

