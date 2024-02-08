Suspect charged with two counts first-degree murder

SHANNON – A 36-year-old Red Springs man has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that took place Monday evening in the Shannon area, according to authorities.

Jamont B. Smith has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Smith surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening before being taken to the Robeson County Detention Center where he was placed without bond.

The charges are connected to the deaths of Lisa Marie Chavis, 27, and Linnie B. Locklear Jr., 30, both of Shannon.

On Monday, investigators and deputies were called out to the 500 block of Fodiesville Road where they discovered one person dead and another injured.

The victims were identified as Chavis, who died at the scene. Locklear was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been investigating the case.