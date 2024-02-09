PEMBROKE — “I would have never thought when I was in high school that I was going to be a teacher, but looking back, I’m glad teaching chose me.”

Those are the words of Rhonda Lambert, who teaches 8th-grade Math 1 at Pembroke Middle School.

Lambert, like many others, stepped into the workforce after graduating from college. During that time, Lambert was working on the production line at Abbott Labs in Laurinburg. But within months, she would receive a phone call that would change everything.

“One of my college professors contacted me about an opportunity for a teaching job with a private school,” she said. “I decided to apply for the job.”

After a year of teaching at the school, she moved on to teach math at East Hoke Middle School for almost 9 years. In 2008, she began her work with the Public Schools of Robeson County and the rest is history.

“I enjoy knowing that kids want to come to school to learn, and I love to see when they grasp the material and they enjoy the lesson being taught,” Lambert said.

Her love for educating students is evident to school staff.

Jeremy Demery, who coteaches with Lambert, described her as “a dedicated and passionate educator who always puts her students first.”

Students “find a desire they didn’t know they had to go above and beyond their educational potential” because they know she cares about them and wants them to be successful, Demery said.

“Ms. Lambert is my role model and a wonderful coworker,” Demery said. “I’m honored to call her my friend.”

Pembroke Middle School Principal Jeremiah Moore said Lambert encourages both students and staff members she works with each day.

“Mrs. Rhonda is an asset to our school with countless years of math experience as well as a personality that always brightens a room and makes everyone who crosses her path feel valued and welcomed,” Moore said.

Her faith and her family motivate her each day to return to work and to put her heart into her career, she said.

“The Lord gives me a purpose and gift to share with my students,” she said.

Her husband, children and parents also inspire her work, Lambert said.

“I still want to make my parents proud, even though I have been teaching for 24 years,” the educator said.

During her time in the classroom, the educator has faced many challenges. But, she says the biggest challenge is attendance.

“The most challenging part for me is teaching an empty chair when I know my student should be here. Attendance is a big issue that I wish I had a magic wand to solve,” she said.

One of the greatest lessons she has learned during her career is “to have patience,” she said.

When Lambert is not working, she enjoys making beadwork and seasonal crafts and riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle.

