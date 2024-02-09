PET OF THE WEEK

Spice up your life with a little bit of Love from the Valentine Litter. This handsome fella is part of a litter of six that was surrendered to Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc. in Lumberton.

He is very loving and snuggly, but is playful, and has plenty of that puppy energy.

Shotzy is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, vet exams and deworming. He will be given heartworm and flea prevention when he is old enough. He is currently about 6 weeks old.

This puppy will not be spayed or neutered before adoption. It is far too young for that at this time. The spay/neuter will be the responsibility of the new family, and must be done at the age of 6 months, per the adoption contract.

Find more information about adopting Shotzy or other pets at facebook.com/FureverHomeNC