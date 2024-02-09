HIGH POINT — The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) has honored the Public Schools of Robeson County for excellence in communications.

PSRC earned a total of seven Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication. NCSPRA presented the awards during a special ceremony held in High Point, NC on February 9, 2024.

PSRC received a Gold Award in Marketing, five Silver Awards in Excellence in Writing and a Bronze Award in Electronic Media from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s Blue Ribbon Awards Ceremony. PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey received the awards during the NCSPRA Blue Ribbon Awards Ceremony held in High Point on Friday.

“I am thrilled that the Public Schools of Robeson County has received Blue Ribbon Awards for communication excellence this year,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey.

“We continue our work to enhance internal and external communications and to share about the success of our students and staff members. I am committed to the work and grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the story of the Public Schools of Robeson County,” she added.

Valerie Newton, NCSPRA President and Director of Communication and Family Engagement for Sampson County Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association and the outstanding work of its members.

“We are extremely proud of the work being done by NCSPRA members across the state, and the Blue Ribbon Award winners have demonstrated excellence in all facets of communication,” Newton said.

“Their expertise and professionalism in the field of communications highlight the superior work being done by North Carolina public schools, and their accomplishments deserve recognition. I congratulate all of our winners for the outstanding work they do to support students and teachers and promote public education,” she added.

NCSPRA recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year.

PSRC was one of 35 school districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included: Marketing, Digital Media Engagement, Electronic Media, Excellence in Writing, Publications, Image/Graphic Design, Photography, and Special Projects and Events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged NCSPRA’s 2023 Blue Ribbon entries.

NCSPRA is a statewide professional organization serving more than 175 members. Its mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations. For more information, please visit the NCSPRA Facebook page or www.ncspra.org.