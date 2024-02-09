The Public Schools of Robeson County will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the PSRC Central Office, 100 Hargrave St., Lumberton.

The meeting can also be accessed online at youtube.com/live/h-A7Jrjp-kY?feature=share.

The agenda will include the following: NC Beta Convention Update, Blue Ribbon Communication Awards, Black History Month, 2023 Year Over Year State Analysis Report, Public Comments, KABOOM and NC Connect Playground Contract, New Inclusive Playground- Need/Support, Summer Program Plan, Request For Playground Equipment at Green Grove School, Policy Updates, 2024-2025 School Calendar, PRC 056 – Bus Drivers, Monthly Financial Report, Certified/Classified Personnel, Legal Issues and Closed Session Minutes.

Open session public comments can be submitted online at https://forms.gle/vw5kQhPhCf1hfdGJA .