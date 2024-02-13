Campus publication covers tragic death of UNCP student

PEMBROKE – The students who make up the staff of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pine Needle newspaper were put to the test last week.

Faculty advisor Darlene W. Natale said the students responded like pros to the time-sensitive reporting and deadline writing on the shooting death of a former UNC-Pembroke student and member of the men’s basketball team, 19-year-old Khalil Alford of Fairmont.

The students are all undergraduates.

Alford died in the Wednesday shooting at the Courtyard Apartments, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said.

Alford’s family said in newspaper accounts that he was planning to return to his studies at the university in the fall.

A vigil is scheduled to be held Tuesday on campus in memorial to the 19-year-old from the Fairmont area. Those who are interested in attending are asked to meet at Old Main at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the staff of the campus newspaper had its hands full and work to do – just like any professional newspaper or publication – regarding a real-life tragedy that occurred in the UNC-Pembroke community.

“It’s a good group. They don’t mind working,” Natale said of the newspaper staff.

“I’m very proud of the students,” she said Saturday. “You know, you don’t know until the rubber meets the road how they’re going to perform. There was a core of about eight when I said to be here, and I think we left around 8 (o’clock) that night, the day after the shooting.

“We worked on the first story via Google Docs and emails the night of the shooting,” she noted. “I said, ‘Let’s be here in the morning (Thursday),’ and we worked all morning when we got there. And they stayed until 8.”

Natale said she “just kind of ran the room. Kept sending people out to cover different things and talk to different people. Trying to get interviews. That was the main thing.”

One of the students later told her: “This is the most fun she ever had in journalism. The most excitement. And I think it did teach them more than you’ll ever learn in a classroom,. And me saying the same thing about verification. We just opened Google Docs. At first, for particular stories, we were working on two simultaneously. And people were inputting stuff.

“And I had to keep saying, ‘Well, we can’t go with this unless we get verification.’ These kids were all over campus,” Natale said. “They were doing a good job.”

Raven Hanning, the editor-in-chief of The Pine Needle and Managing Editor Kia Wynne took the lead in reporting on the Wednesday night of the shooting, according to Natale. They were not on campus at the time, and she said they did not communicate with her for a couple of hours.

“Then they swung into action: They communicated with staff on Discord (instant messaging social platform) and scoured social media,” she said. “We reviewed the notices emanating from the university and posted the first article. I added a link to the news article and a new shared doc in our Canvas page. We all started posting screen captures, docs, etc., there.”

In a Saturday email, Hanning described Wednesday night and Thursday as very hectic.

“I lived in the apartment complex that the shooting happened at last year, and my roommate still lives there,” she said in an email of a previous December shooting across from campus. “I was worried about her when I got the notification from the university, and I wasn’t able to get in contact with her until later that evening. Not long after, Kia and I started working on getting any information we could. I wasn’t able to get to campus at the time, so it was difficult to get information beyond updates from campus, anonymous posts on an app called YikYak and my old roommate.”

“For the staff,” Hanning added, “we were busy for an easy eight hours trying to keep up and stay ahead of other news organizations, although it’s hard to stay ahead of professionals.”

On Thursday morning, the following day, reporters flowed in and the editors started checking out cameras and giving assignments, Natale recalled. “The white board was instrumental, and the editors kept track of reporters on the board as I worked with adding students’ content to our master doc. Reporters and photographers were dispatched from there.”

Raven said going into the office on Thursday, the main goal was to find the identity of the student (victim) and see if we can find any of his friends or family who would be willing to comment. On Friday, me, Dr. Natale, and Kia discussed where our story should go next because we were hitting a consistent wall trying to get more info into why the shooting took place to begin with.”

Hanning said she, Wynne and Natale worked together to figure out who on the newspaper team would be best to interview students, staff and police, as well as photograph and make calls. We have a total team of 10. Eight people were able to help with the story so they were spread thin across campus.

On Thursday, Natale said, a protest was scheduled on campus for but later canceled.

“But our student journalists were there to talk with the students who came, anyway,” she said. “Those in attendance voiced concerns about the delay in notification of the active shooter alert that came long after the shooting rather than as the situation unfolded.”

UNC-Pembroke officials have blamed human error on the 38-minute delay in issuing an emergency alert following the deadly shooting that claimed Alford’s life. Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, said officials, but students have said they did not get the emergency alert until 5:21 p.m.

A news conference was held Thursday to explain the delay. University Chancellor Robin Cummings said UNC-P Campus Police did not realize the severity of the situation at first when they responded to the site of the shooting at the apartment complex. That was because they didn’t see anyone, he added.

Vice-Chancellor Gabe Eszterhas has blamed the delay on human error.

“I think our team surprised everyone, myself included,” Hanning surmised. “We were really fighting to find people who would go on the record. A lot of students are afraid or at least uncomfortable speaking about what happened. It was a true feat with what we accomplished.

“This story is actually the first one to get me excited about journalism,” she said. “I’m in my junior year so I’m still very new to this and the stories I’ve covered so far reflect that. This was an amazing learning experience for me, and I imagine, the rest of the team because we got genuine real-world experience.”

