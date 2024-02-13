LUMBER BRIDGE – Three arrests have been made in connection to a Lumber Bridge robbery that led to a double shooting in late January, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zachary Locklear, 27, Elijah Hammond, 21, and 19-year-old Malik Oxendine are charged in the incident on Jan. 27.

Each suspect is charged with attempted first-degree murder; two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping; and felony conspiracy.

Just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2000 block of Lombardy Village Drive in Lumber Bridge, where two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims remains in the hospital recovering, authorities said late last week. The other victim has since been treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Locklear was arrested Feb. 1 during a traffic stop, while Hammond and Oxendine were taken into custody on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office has said all three suspects are from Fayetteville.

As of Saturday, all three men were being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Locklear received a $500,000 bond while Hammond and Oxendine received no bond.

The case remains under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office added that it is still asking for the public’s help to find other persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.