LUMBERTON – Classified employees and bus drivers with the Public Schools of Robeson County are receiving a modest pay raise, the county’s Board of Education learned Tuesday evening.

This comes following the initial discussions on the approval of the 2023-2024 school year.

“We were told classified employees and bus drivers would receive a 4% increase which we have given to all classified employees and bus drivers,” Erica Setzer, the chief finance officer for the school system, said in her presentation to the board during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. “But then there was another caveat to the budget that at a later point which came for us in December there would be an additional $4.7 million distributed to all the districts that the district had to decide how that would be implemented.”

The amount of funding that the local school system would receive was $71,009, she said, and the intent was “to create a permanent structure for bus drivers. And the easiest way to do that is to adjust the pay scale. That way, everybody who gets paid to drive a bus will get the same amount of an increase.”

That adds 40 cents per hour to bus driver pay.

So, at this time, Setzer said, we are recommending that the board approves an additional 40 cents to each step. “I have included the pay scale and how that was originally updated with the 4%, what the 40 cents adds and the changes in percentage-wise what that adds to each level.”

“Per DPI,” she said of the Department of Public Instruction, “we assume it will be a separate allocation each year as it has this year and the 40 cents will be retroactive to the employees. I will send this out and let all the employees know this is happening.”

Because the date was February 13, Setzer said, she could not guarantee the pay raise would go into effect in February, but “I can guarantee it will be in place by March.”

This would use funds from PRC 056 to create a permanent structure for bus drivers by adjusting the pay scale.

“This was a specific part of the legislation … and bus drivers only,” Setzer said. “The allocation has to be spent on bus drivers.”

Board member Henry Brewer made the motion to accept the 4% increase. “Anytime there’s an increase in any pay for our staff,” he commented, “is well deserved.”

William Gentry then seconded the motion.

The motion carried unanimously.

In other business, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school calendar for the county’s public schools and Early College High School.

The calendar committee created the calendar that has traditional school students reporting for the first day of school on August 26, according to Bobby Locklear, the assistant superintendent for Auxiliary Services.

The calendar includes two full weeks off for Christmas for students and staff, he said.

Students, he said, would be released on June 6 as the school term reaches an end.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected] .