LUMBERTON – This summer, Aleah Kerns from Lumberton will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM, taking place this summer on the campus of Campbell University.

National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Aleah was nominated to attend the forum by her Math 1 teacher at Magnolia Elementary School. In addition to earning the Superintendent’s Academic Award for 2022 & 2023, participating in Battle of the Books and being a member of the Beta Club at Magnolia Elementary School, Aleah is also passionate about reading and listening to music during her spare time. With her dreams to become a Veterinarian, Aleah is looking forward to gaining the hands-on-medicine and health care experience that the forum provides.

“I am excited for Aleah to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, Vice President, Education for Envision. “National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning. Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects to bring life to their studies and career interests.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.