Four more students from Robeson Community College will enter the workforce as commercial drivers after recently completeing the B to A course.

LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College is proud to announce that four of its continuing education students recently completed the B to A class, a transportation course that helps drivers transition to a class A license. These students will be entering the workforce as commercial drivers and hitting the road in our community moving freight, keeping the economy moving.

Donna Hammond, Joshua Mcmillian, Joe Locklear, and Jamie Ballard all completed the 4-week course.

“A huge congratulations to our most recent night B to A Class Graduates at Robeson Community College,” stated Braxton Ballard the director of transportation programs at RCC. “This 4-week program is for those who have a valid CLP (Commercial Learners Permit). It includes the pre-trip inspection, range and road driving portions of the Truck Driver Training Program.”

Ballard says that students need experience with manual transmissions (clutch and shifting gears) if they wish to enroll in the class and highly recommends having towing experience as well.

“This course is designed to hone limited or basic skills,” Ballard said. “The program coordinator will need verification of driving skills before acceptance into 4 week program.”

To learn more or to register for the next B to A class at RCC, please contact Julie Locklear at 910-272-3630 , [email protected] or Braxton Ballard at 910-272-3661 , [email protected], or visit us online at https://www.robeson.edu/coned/transportation/