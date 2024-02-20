LUMBERTON — Lumberton FFA students hosted a Silos Sign Dedication Ceremony Monday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

The sign at the silos honors the legacy of Dr. Horace M. Baker and his family. The silos represent the history of the Baker Sanitorium and Dr. Baker Sr.’s dairy farm.

“We are the Lumberton FFA Chapter and we are so excited to have you all here to celebrate National FFA Week and to be part of the unveiling of the sign we have made to preserve the silos and remind our community of the importance of agriculture,” said Allie Hendren, 2023-2024 Lumberton FFA Chapter President.

“Today, we would like to dedicate this sign to Dr. Horace M. Baker and his wife Annie Ruth Caldwell Baker for the trailblazing techniques used to merge agriculture and medicine,” she said on Monday.

In 1921, Baker opened the Baker Sanitorium on 14th Street in downtown Lumberton to provide pediatric care and surgery as well as providing obstetrical and gynecological care. The purpose of the farm was to provide fresh food and milk for the Baker Sanitorium.

Katherine Culbreth Martin, Dr. Baker’s granddaughter, attended the ceremony with two grandchildren of her own.

“I am so appreciative to Lumberton High School and FFA. I do thank you for your diligence,” she said.

Katherine recalled living on the farm, which is now home to the Athletic Complex.

“We lived on this farm. We are just glad it’s able to provide other outlets to our city. We thank you for keeping it alive and keeping these memories alive,” she said.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis recalled memories of the farm, stating that his uncle Rudolph used to work and live on the dairy farm.

“It was always a treat to come out here because there was lots to do,” Davis said.

Lumberton Recreation Director Tim Taylor called the sign “a benefit to the park to educate the public.”

Several people attended the ceremony including multiple Lumberton City officials, Lumberton City Council members and Deputy Robeson County Manager Jason King. NC FFA State Officers also attended and spoke during the presentation.

“I commend you for protecting the legacy of the silos and the legacy of the Baker family,” said John Carroll, Lumberton City Precinct 3 Council Member.

“We have one of the best FFA chapters in the state of N.C. and the nation,” said Jamal Soles, an assistant principal at Lumberton High School. “I am proud of the FFA officers for their dedication, hard work, and efforts of going the extra mile to be active in their community.”

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].