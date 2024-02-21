LUMBERTON – After the item was tabled at another regular monthly meeting held earlier in February, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners came back to approve a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a used car dealership in the St. Pauls Township.

Jackie Eason, the county’s assistant director of Community Development, told county attorney K. Robert Davis that she did not have additional evidence to present other than the fact that the dealership would be located roughly 584 feet from the middle of the Garcia family’s picknpull to the middle of the property where they were looking at placing the special use permit.

“I think you wanted to know about how far the distance was, so that’s what we did so you would have an idea how far apart,” Eason told the board members.

Other than that, she told Davis there was no additional information that she did not testify to during the earlier monthly meeting.

No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting on the request.

Other than that, the owners agreed to take off the mechanic shop request that was part of the original ask.

“We are willing to do that,” co-owner Angelica Garcia said, in hopes that the board would OK the singular used car dealership application on their property.

Garcia, the applicant, and Rose Emilia Virgil are the property owners.

The dealership is proposed for an 11.62-acre tract of land on U.S. 301. The land is zoned as a residential agricultural district.

Commissioner Lance Herndon made the motion to approve, and Commissioner Pauline Campbell seconded.

The motion carried unanimously.

In other business

During what was a short meeting, the Board of Commissioners:

– Listened to county tax administrator Robert Conner’s request for authorization to advertise the 2023 delinquent taxes.

“I’m reporting the unpaid taxes for the current Fiscal Year that are liens on real property,” Conner said. “This will allow me to advertise the tax limits. Upon receipt of your order, I will post the tax liens by posting notice at the county courthouse and by publishing each item at least one time in one or more of the local newspapers having general circulation in Robeson County during March.”

The state statute requires the advertising period to occur during the period March 1 through June 30, he said. “Our advertising notices will go out by February 26,” added Conner,” and it is my intention to deliver the list of delinquent taxes to the local newspaper — which will be The Robesonian — after the 26th of March for advertising.”

The board approved the request by unanimous vote.

– Recognized the Beta Club from Magnolia School, with some of its members on hand to recognize Commissioner Edge with a small token for his generosity.

“Because of you, Mr. Edge, we were not only able to take our students to the state convention in Greensboro, but we also placed as a group in the top three competition, and we also had a student place first place in (elementary) solo-duo-trio. This allows us to attend the national convention in Savannah, Georgia.”

That received a round of applause from the board and members of the community in attendance.

“Mr. Edge, you will never know the impact you have made on our students,” he was told. “For many of our students, this was not only their first time attending a convention — which has (brought on) a huge interest in our club — but more importantly, this was the first time ever of their being a part of such a prestigious organization.”