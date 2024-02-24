FAIRMONT — “The most important part of my job is knowing that I made a difference in a child’s life.”

Those are the words of Fairmont Middle School Social Worker Barbara Richardson.

Richardson has been employed by PSRC for more than two decades. During her time in the school district, she has served in the roles of school bus driver, substitute teacher, school secretary and guidance technician.

“What motivates me to get out of bed each day is to know that I have another chance to make an impact on another life,” Richardson said.

She is described by her coworkers as a compassionate team player who advocates for students.

“She has a calming spirit as she greets you with a smile and an open-door policy for being able to talk to her about anything. Mrs. Richardson advocates for the students at FMS while continuously reiterating the importance of students being in school daily and being productive,” said Fairmont Middle School Assistant Principal Michelle Bethea.

FMS Secretary and Bookkeeper Shelly Morant said Richardson is passionate about her work and about the success of the students she serves.

“My favorite part of my job is assisting students in making life-long decisions concerning their academics as it impacts their future,” Richardson said.

Richardson said that she has learned a thing or two during her time as a social worker.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is you have to learn to practice self-care because you cannot be of any service to anyone if you are not your best self. I’ve also learned that sometimes the best thing to do is just listen,” Richardson said.

When she’s not working, she can be found enjoying one of her favorite pastimes, decorating wreaths or floral arrangements.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].