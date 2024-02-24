Phil Poppa, according to the band bio sheet, “has been lucky enough to be an active musician since playing his first paying gig at the age of 15. He started out on clarinet in seventh grade, and began learning instruments throughout his life and career to the point where he is now hired to perform on soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxes as well as flute and wind synth. Phil played all those instruments on his solo album What You See is What You Get, as well as singing lead and background vocals. His CD was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2009 Smooth Jazz Awards, and Phil was nominated for Wind Instrumentalist of the Year.”

PEMBROKE – Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will host Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Metcon and Rust Enterprises.

A pre-show dinner will be served at 6 p.m. next door to GPAC in the UC Annex. Tickets to the dinner are sold separately.

Brass Transit’s show includes all the hits from Chicago’s golden age: 1969-1976. The band transports its audience back to the freewheeling days of the seventies with a world-class horn section, a rocking rhythm section and vocals stacked sky-high.

The band includes award-winning veterans of hall-of-fame rock and soul acts like The Drifters, Sam & Dave, Aretha Franklin, Ben E. King, The Marvelettes, Frankie Valli, Mary Wilson, Martha Reeves, Little Anthony & The Imperials, Del Shannon and the Mamas & The Papas and Broadway shows like “Rock of Ages.”

“Brass Transit is making the last stop in our 2023-2024 season,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “It’s been a great season, and this will be a fun show to end on.”

Since 2008, Brass Transit has toured North America steadily, dazzling audiences with flawless performances and spectacular attention to detail. Hits like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “You’re The Inspiration” have left crowds in awe, inspiring multiple standing ovations and comments like “Spine-tingling!” “Brought me back to my youth…” and “Perfect in every detail!”

Brass Transit goes far beyond replicating the songs; they embody the music.

They recently produced their first (self-titled) album, taking songs by other top rock artists from the seventies and recording them with horns in the Chicago style. A result is a fresh approach to the era’s greatest hits. They also recently scored their show for a full symphony orchestra with original arrangements that are truly spellbinding.

Find ticket information at uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.