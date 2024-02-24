LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Digital Teaching and Learning

Instructional Technology Facilitator has been selected to participate in the 2024 Cohort of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Artificial Intelligence Collaborative.

PSRC Digital Teaching and Learning

Instructional Technology Facilitator Lisa Thoman will participate in the cohort from February 28 – June 20, 2024.

“The NC AI Collaborative was developed to meet the tremendous need that educators have for guidance as they adapt to the widespread availability of generative AI,” said Vera Cubero, Western Region Digital Teaching and Learning Consultant with NCDPI’s Office of Digital Learning and School Connectivity.

Members of the cohort will work collaboratively to “create materials that will help all NC educators responsibly implement AI into their schools to help ensure North Carolina’s students will be better prepared for their futures,” Cubero said.

The work will align with North Carolina’s Generative AI Implementation Recommendations and Considerations for Pre-K-13 Schools.

There were close to 300 applications submitted by educators interested in participating in the collaborative, Cubero said. Only half of the applicants were accepted.

“It’s an honor to be chosen among many applicants in the state,” Thoman said. “Additionally, there will be new challenges and expectations associated with creating resources aligned with generative AI recommendations for K-12 education.”

As part of the role, Thoman will be attending several virtual and in-person sessions, participating in certification programs, and actively taking part in various professional development offerings related to integrating AI into classroom instruction.

Her goals include collaboratively creating training materials and being actively engaged in guiding the integration of AI into teaching and learning, Thoman said.

“By working to achieve these goals, Digital Teaching and Learning will equip educators with the knowledge and skills needed to integrate AI effectively and safely, thereby improving overall academic outcomes and fostering innovation amongst learners,” Thoman said.

“I would like to congratulate Lisa on the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of thousands of students across the state through the 2024 Cohort of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Artificial Intelligence Collaborative,” Dr. Williamson said.

“This work is critical as we prepare our students to be forward-thinking leaders and learners who will thrive in an ever-changing and technology-enriched global society. The future we are preparing our students for will be heavily immersed in artificial intelligence, which is prevalent and on the rise today. Our goal is to train them to use tools like technology ethically and effectively so that they can succeed and make a positive difference in their communities and world,” Dr. Williamson added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].