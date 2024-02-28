LUMBERTON – A Littlefield Middle School student is among 15 outstanding North Carolina 7th-graders who have been named as recipients of the Victor E. Bell, Jr. Scholarship. Each Bell Scholar is eligible to receive up to $20,000 for higher education expenses.

Rheya Jamya Lane, who attends Littlefield Middle School, is among recipients announced recently by College Foundation.

Lane shared words of excitement for her selection as a recipient.

“Having the opportunity to achieve this scholarship makes me very excited and happy. I’m glad I was able to be one of the recipients,” Lane said.

“This scholarship will allow me to further my education career and pursue my dreams while leading me to become successful in life. It also makes me very proud of myself and I appreciate the award,” Lane added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson shared congratulatory remarks for Lane’s selection as a scholarship recipient.

“This is outstanding news for Rheya. On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate Rheya on this incredible opportunity and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” Dr. Williamson said.

The Victor E. Bell, Jr. Scholarship Program assists high-potential students with limited financial resources in their pursuit of a postsecondary education. Each fall, students are nominated by their middle school counselors or college access groups in recognition of their hard work, dedication, and leadership.

Beginning in 7th grade, each scholarship recipient will receive $2,000 per year through four years of college as long as they meet annual renewal criteria. College Foundation welcomes contributions to the Victor E. Bell, Jr. Scholarship Fund from individuals or other organizations who would like to join us in supporting promising North Carolina students.

“College Foundation remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of North Carolina’s leaders through educational opportunities,” said Wendy McAlister, President of College Foundation. “We’re honored to recognize these 15 talented individuals and are committed to supporting their academic pursuits and contributing to their bright futures.”

Named for Victor E. Bell, Jr., who served as Chairman of the College Foundation Board of Trustees for 30 years, the scholarship program honors his service and furthers his mission to enable North Carolina’s young people to enhance their potential through higher education.

