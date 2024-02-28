Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mary Jo Walter of Lumberton recently qualified for the firm’s Impact conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 413 successful financial advisors from among the firm’s more than 19,000. The conference, which includes financial advisors from both the U.S. and Canada, will be held May 6-9 in Scottsdale, AZ.

“Qualifying for the firm’s Impact conference is a great honor. I’m excited for this quality time with some of the top Edward Jones financial advisors in North America as well as our firm’s senior-most leaders,” Walter said. “I’m always looking for new insights and ideas to elevate the value we bring to our clients, and I know this will be the place to find them.”

“As some of the most successful financial advisors at Edward Jones, Impact conference qualifiers have made a lasting impact on our firm. Over time, they’ve refined and consistently demonstrate the skills that result in successful team leadership and client service,” said Chuck Orban, the Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “These financial advisors clearly embody our purpose to make a positive impact in the lives of clients, colleagues and others in our communities.”

Attendees were selected based on the success of their practice, their leadership and client feedback. In keeping with the firm’s culture and spirit of partnership, there was not a set number of attendees for the conference. Instead, every financial advisor who met the qualification criteria is invited to attend, thereby keeping the focus on operational and service quality.

Walter’s office is at 4246 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.