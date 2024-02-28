EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story profiling the six candidates running for Congress in District 8 on the Republican ticket. A story on Allan Baucom ran in the Robesonian on Jan. 24. What follows are profiles on Chris Maples,

Leigh Brown and Mark Harris.

The Robesonian hopes to publish profiles on John R. Bradford III and Don Brown no later than Saturday.

LEIGH BROWN

LUMBERTON – “Third time’s a charm” is an age-old superstition, suggesting that success will come on a third attempt.

If there’s truth in that saying, fiscal conservative Leigh Brown could very well wind up as the Republican primary choice in the March 5 District 8 Congressional House race.

But first, there’s the wind up of her current political campaign vying for the seat against five other Republican candidates.

She ran in 2014 for state House of Representatives and, again, in 2019 for the Congressional 9th District seat.

Both times, Brown was beaten.

“This is my third attempt,” she said in an interview with The Robesonian, “and my third time is charged.”

She believes that the citizens and voters who make up the 8th District “are tired of the same old, same old.”

Brown, a 49-year-old resident of Harrisburg, considers herself an independent thinker.

“I’m a career real estate broker. I understand what it’s like going out every day. I’ve been doing it for 24 years,” she said. “I have wonderful agents who work for my firm.

“We don’t go into meetings looking to fight. We go into meetings to find solutions,” she added. “That’s what it’s going to take to turn this country around. It’s why I think my skills would be good for my neighbors. We need principles. We need honor. I like to think I have all those things.”

Her real estate career, she said, has been built on relationships.

She said she doesn’t believe in looking at politics as a second career, and she said treating politics as a second career must be stopped.

“It needs to get rolled back into alignment,” said Brown. “All the six candidates have signed the term-limits project. That will help the movement on term limits.”

By what has been called significant margins, Americans have expressed high levels of support for term limits for members of Congress. Studies have shown that high levels of registered voters – including Democrats and Republicans – support a constitutional amendment restricting how long legislators can serve.

Published accounts have stated that resolutions are being filed in state legislatures calling for a convention to propose Congressional Term Limits Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“I hate treating politicians like second class,” Brown said.

When it comes to this election’s issues, she cited immigration and the crisis at the Mexican border as “frankly number one. It’s just growing everyday when you look at the challenges it brings us. Jumping that border.”

This concern, she said, is not directed at those Hispanics who follow the laws of the land to become a rightful U.S. citizen.

“That is not the problem crowd,” Brown said. “It’s those who are avoiding legal entry. We don’t have the resources to absorb the entire world here.

“We’ve got schools in trouble due to COVID troubles. The resources it takes for housing,” she said, when continuing to discuss the issues that are important to her run for office. “There is a housing shortage because people are living longer. Borders we should defend. Public safety issues have got to be addressed. Fentanyl is taking over the country. We’ve got human trafficking going on. We have that in Cabarrus County.

“There is sickness in our society,” she continued. “I don’t want to see any of those COVID mandates come back. They took our civil liberties away. We’re giving out too many grants to foreign nations. We really need to focus on the borders and public safety.”

Government, too, needs to return to a form of limited government. Limited spending, she said.

A Cabarrus County native, Brown grew up on a farm in the unincorporated part of the county. She regards herself as a product of the public schools system.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she entered the financial services field in New York City.

And because she’s a self-described independent thinker, she said, I got into real estate 24 years ago. The last 15 years or so, she has worked on the policy side of real estate.

“Real estate policies are very important. I have very extensive experience in the policy side and practicing in that position,” said Brown.

As a mother, author, realtor and CEO of her own company, Brown says she knows how important hard work is and how to get the job done. She said she is dedicated to serving her community and the country as a whole.

“This is about the voices of the district being represented in D.C.,” Brown said. “I believe I can serve and serve well. I will do my district proud and then come home.”

MARK HARRIS

LUMBERTON – Six years ago, Republican Mark Harris’s election campaign – which had produced an apparent victory in 2018 for the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District – was thrown out amidst allegations of election fraud.

Initially, Harris appeared to defeat Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes once the votes were tallied. But the election board declined to certify the results, ordering a do-over election the following year due to accusations that McCrae Dowless – a political operative hired by Harris campaign consultants – had organized an illegal scheme directing workers to collect and mail in other people’s absentee ballots during the 2018 Republican Congressional primary and the 2016 general election.

Dowless was later indicted and faced three felony counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of absentee ballots.

Harris, a 57-year-old Baptist minister and politician, was not charged criminally in the high-profile ballot fraud scandal.

“They’ve changed the laws since then, and I’m glad that they have,” he said last week in an interview with The Robesonian. “They were taking a lot more legal authority than they had. I mean, they were simply an administrative group. It was the first – and I’ve said this – it was the first test case in 2018 of the weaponization of a government agency for political purposes.

“It was weaponized, in my opinion,” he added.

Before the case went to trial in the summer of 2022, Dowless died from cancer at age 65. The year before, he reportedly denied a plea deal.

Harris had announced in 2019 that he would not run in the do-over election that GOP Rep. Dan Bishop won by a narrow margin.

Bishop, the incumbent, has changed gears and is now running for attorney general of North Carolina rather than seeking re-election to the Congressional seat.

As for Harris, he’s reset in campaign mode again, this time running for the Republican nomination for the newly-drawn U.S. House in North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District.

“I’m just convinced that our nation is at such a point that unless we have leaders who really do understand these times,” he said, “we’ll never find our way out of the mess we’re facing today.”

The online political website Ballotpedia states that if none of the six candidates in the race for the Republican District 8 N.C. House Primary win more than 30% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 14 runoff.

Harris, who was born and raised in Winston-Salem, now makes his home in Indian Trail, a suburban town in Union County.

After graduating from R.J. Reynolds High School, Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University in 1987 before completing his master’s degree in divinity and Ph.D in Christian leadership from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has served as a pastor for 35 years. Currently, Harris delivers the spiritual message of salvation to the congregation of Trinity Baptist Church in Morrisville.

When Bishop made the decision in late summer that he was going to run for attorney general, Harris said the two of them talked and decided to look at some data regarding the 8th Congressional District. After that, Harris made the decision to seek public office again.

“So all the issues I ran on in 2018,” he said, “the issues are exponentially worse now than they were in 2018. It’s been amazing what the Biden administration has been able to do to put us in this downward spiral in just over three years. That’s why I’ve gotten into this race.

“I feel like I’m ready to take office from Day One,” he added. “I’ve felt so oftentimes that I’m the only one of the six candidates of this race who has already been through new member orientation. When I was elected in 2018, I went through the new member orientation, and I know what it is to serve.”

He speaks at length when discussing what he sees as the integral issues in this primary race, naming “the invasion on the Southern border as the top priority.”

So many other issues are tied to that, he noted.

“If you want to talk about national security,” said Harris, “you can’t talk about that without talking about what’s happening at the Southern border. If you want to talk about the economy, you can’t talk about the economy without talking about what’s happening at our Southern border.

“You want to talk about education even,” he continued, “when we’re seeing students moved out of their schools and being sent to remote learning at home so that we can put illegal aliens in the schoolhouses, we’ve got a serious, serious problem.”

Other top priorities that he feels need tackling include the nation’s high inflation and a need to rein in federal government spending.

“We’ve got to get where we’re truly recognizing the need to eliminate certain departments in the United States,” he said. “One of the first things that this Congress we’re going to elect this fall is going to deal with in 2025, I’ve made a strong commitment. We must extend the Trump tax cuts. They are on a sunset clause, and they are set to go away in 2025 if Congress does not extend or make permanent Trump tax cuts.”

And that, he cited, as a key piece of the national economy.

Today, he said, the nation needs leaders “who are ready, understanding the times in which we live. That’s been really one of my themes that I’ve been running on.”

Although he recognizes the fraud allegations from the past Congressional District 9 scandal are being used against him in advertisements, commercials and mailers in the current campaign, Harris “thinks that people are wise enough to understand what happened. I don’t look for that to be a major issue as we get through this primary.

“I always tell people to look at the facts. After all the media hullabaloo, after the state Board of Elections activity, after it was actually turned over to law enforcement and they did their thing, their investigation, their charges, the man (Dowless) at the center of the whole thing was charged with mishandling 13 ballots over three election cycles. If the board of elections overturned, the man at the center of it was charged with taking possession of two ballots. Two.”

Can voters trust the Rev. Mark Harris this time around?

“Yes, sir. Voters have always been able to trust me,” he said. “I put the 35 years that I have served as senior pastor of churches, and my integrity has not been questioned as a leader. I’ve been president of the N.C. Baptist State Convention – which is made up of 4,200 churches, a budget of $30-some million – and my integrity has never been questioned.

“This is the first time in my life I ever went through anything like that,” he said. “Again, I should have had my election certified. There should never have been all that. They should have turned everything over to law enforcement and let law enforcement do what law enforcement does and bring charges. But instead, I was robbed of a seat I had rightfully won.”

CHRIS MAPLES

Chris Maples knows a thing or two about public service.

He has spent much of his life serving others, whether as a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts, a military service member, a teacher on the high school and college levels, and working for the better part of a decade in the Congressional fields.

“My entire adult life has been about serving my community, my neighbors, my family, my friends, the nation,” he said.

And now, for the first time, he’s running for public office with hopes of serving the District 8 constituency of the U.S. House of Representatives. In late 2023, Maples entered the field of six candidates who are seeking the Republican District 8 nomination in the March 5 primary.

“I’m jumping in the deep end for the first time,” is the way he put it earlier this month.

“I have a wide range of skills simply because I have a passion for solving problems,” he said in an interview with The Robesonian. “And I love people. I don’t burn bridges. I try not to make enemies. I don’t care what your religion is; I don’t care what your political party is.

“If there’s any way I can help,” he said, “I will do it. And that comes from my religious beliefs. I’m a Christian; I’m not a pastor. I just believe in helping others. I want to do that to the best of my abilities.”

In more recent years, Maples has compiled extensive experience working for the offices of U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina’s 9th congressional district and U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop of the state’s 8th congressional district.

“Working for Congressman Hudson and Congressman Bishop, I got to meet a lot of great people,” he said. “So, over the years, I was consistently asked, ‘Why don’t you run? Why aren’t you running?’ When Dan decided to run for (state) attorney general (rather than seek to remain in Congress), I then wanted to see what the district looked like because I wasn’t sure if I would be drawn into Richard Hudson’s district with him living in Moore County.

“When I saw that I would not, that’s when I started talking to people seriously about whether or not I should (run),” said Maples. “I had a lot of really good friends encouraging me to run. My only regret is I waited late to get in the race. The other people running in the campaign started in September. I didn’t get in until December.”

That political delay put him both a few months behind his opponents as well as “a lot of money behind. But I believe my experience and resume speak very well for me.”

“I’m not going to be outworked by anyone,” he said. “This is my home. My family.”

When it comes to what he regards as the priority issues in this Congressional primary race, Maples said:

“I’ve never been much on polling. I believe for the Republican primary immigration and the crisis at the border is probably the No. 1 issue followed by very close the state of the economy and the nation.

“I believe those would touch the largest of primary voters,” he noted.

Reflecting back on his adolescence, the 53-year-old Rockingham native painted a Norman Rockwellesque picture of “just a good old poor boy in North Carolina whose parents lived on a farm. I went through public school and grew up hunting and fishing.

“My dad was an avid fisherman and hunter. I loved classic cars,” he said. “We were hunting, fishing or souping up cars.”

He’s a 1989 graduate of Richmond Senior High School and took a bunch of college courses after joining the military. In 2002, Maples graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Eight years later, he returned to UNC-Pembroke to earn his master’s degree in education.

Maples started teaching at Richmond Community College before joining the faculties at Richmond High School and Scotland Early College. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke would be a later destination for his classroom instruction, this time in social studies.

Growing up, he wanted to be part of the military. His father and uncles had served in Vietnam, either via the Navy or the Army.

Maples first entered the Navy to become a rescue swimmer. He went through flight training and swimming school in Pensacola, Florida. After getting close to the Special Forces community, he said, he decided he wanted to become a Navy SEALs.

After joining the Reserves, he continued completing his degree at UNC-Pembroke. Maples was enrolled as a senior when the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took place on a horrified United States. As soon as he graduated, he said, “I went to the (Army) National Guard.

“My ultimate goal was to go infantry and some type of combat unit,” Maples recalled. “I got injured during training at Fort Bragg in July 2003.

All together, he served his country from basic training in 1991 before processing out in 2004.

Eight years later, he began a stretch of working for his mentors, Hudson and Bishop.

In 2012, Maples volunteered for Congressman Hudson’s campaign. When Hudson won the election, Maples was asked a year later to join his staff. Maples worked with Hudson for about seven years before Congressman Bishop won the 2019 special election for N.C. Congressional District 9.

Maples would join Bishop’s staff to serve as his district director.

“So, for the better part of a decade,” Maples said, “I have been a Congressional staffer at the leadership level. So I’ve done all the stuff in the state. One of the things Richard Hudson told us, ‘If you’re not taking care of the voters in the state, it doesn’t matter what happens in Washington.’ I wholeheartedly agree.”

The reason he believes he’s a better choice at the polls than the five candidates he’s facing in the Republican Congressional primary is not that he believes he’s a better person, but due to the experience he brings to the role.

“Winning elections is about more than winning the election. You’ve got to do the job. There is an actual job that has to be done after it. And i’ve done it,” he said. “I just think I can do the job better.”