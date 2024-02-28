RALEIGH — A Public Schools of Robeson County Career and Technical Education Coordinator was among educators honored recently by NC Gov. Roy Cooper in a ceremony honoring African American educators during Black History Month.

PSRC CTE Coordinator Demetria “Dee” Grissett was among multiple educators honored on February 21, 2024 at the ceremony held at the NC Executive Mansion.

“I was truly humbled to be recognized for the work I do. Education has been my platform for over twenty-five years. It was even more humbling to be recognized during Black History Month and be among so many ‘super’ educators,” she said.

“Within any organization I serve, I do not do anything for accolades, but to use my God-given gifts to make things better,” Grissett added.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson congratulated Grissett on the honor.

“Congratulations, Ms. Grissett on this prestigious honor to be recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper for your efforts and service to our students,” Williamson said. “We are grateful for educators like you who continue to show up each day committed to the work of educating our students and preparing them for a bright future ahead.”

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement about the ceremony in which educators were honored by the governor and the NC African American Heritage Commission.

“North Carolina is a stronger state thanks to the tireless work of our Black educators and I am grateful for the ways each of them have stepped up over the course of their careers to help our students and communities,” Governor Cooper said. “When we have diverse teachers in our classrooms, all of our students benefit.”