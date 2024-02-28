One treated for non-life-threatening injuries; the other treated for minor injuries

PEMBROKE – Authorities say a Robeson County Emergency Medical Technician was transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after a Tuesday crash that involved a Pembroke Rescue Squad ambulance.

Published accounts report that the airlifted EMT was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another EMT was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, authorities said in the news accounts.

The Lumberton office of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Wednesday evening that it had little more information than the time of the accident. The patrol officer who filed the report was off the clock and not due back into the office until 4 a.m. Thursday.

The names of the victims, their ages and addresses were not provided.

The crash occurred as the ambulance was heading east on U.S. 74. A 2002 Chevrolet Express van pulled into its path attempting to cross U.S. 74. The van failed to stop at a stop light and struck the ambulance, authorities said.

Following the wreck, the van struck a ditch before coming to a stop.

The ambulance was not responding to an emergency at the time of the collision, news accounts said.