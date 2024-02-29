RALEIGH – The North Carolina State Lottery Commission on Thursday issued the first interactive sports wagering operator licenses to seven companies in advance of the launch of legal sports betting in North Carolina on March 11, according to a prepared media statement released Thursday.

The seven companies receiving licenses are:

– Betfair Interactive US, LLC (dba: FanDuel Sportsbook)

– BETMGM, LLC.

– Crown NC Gaming, LLC (dba: DraftKings)

– FBG Enterprises Opco, LLC (dba: Fanatics Sportsbook)

– Hillside (North Carolina), LLC (dba: bet365)

– Penn Sports Interactive, LLC (dba: ESPN BET)

– Underdog Sports Wagering LLC

“Issuing the first interactive sports wagering operator licenses today represents a major milestone in establishing legal sports betting in North Carolina,” said Ripley Rand, chair of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission. “North Carolinians can begin signing up for accounts on their mobile devices on Friday with the confidence they will soon be able to make wagers on their favorite sporting events securely and responsibly. We’re just 11 days away from the start of sports betting in North Carolina and we will be working every day between now and then to see that our launch is a successful one.”

Under the Commission’s Sports Wagering Authorization, members of the public who are 21 years old or more and who have established accounts with a licensed operator can use their computer, phone or other electronic device to place sports wagers as of noon on March 11, according to Lottery Commission. No legal sports wagering can occur in North Carolina until then.

Residents can begin preparing for the first day of sports betting by registering with one of the companies, setting up accounts, and making deposits as of noon on Friday.

Overall, the Commission has received nine applications for interactive sports wagering operator licenses, according to Thursday’s release.

The statement said the commission expects to approve additional licenses in the near future.

As of Thursday, the Commission has also issued three full licenses for sports wagering supplier, 18 provisional supplier licenses, and three sports wagering service provider licenses. A list of all licensees is maintained on the Commission’s website at ncgaming.gov .