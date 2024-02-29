FORT FIHER —It’s the perfect pick-me-up for people and the planet.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) hosts Raise a Cup for Otters—a Bird Friendly® Coffee Tasting, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at Otters on the Edge. Sipping and sampling is included with an Aquarium visit. Bird Friendly® coffee is the Smithsonian-certified gold standard in sustainability.

To underscore the commitment to saving species including Asian small-clawed otters, NCAFF is percolating and pouring only Bird Friendly® coffee for staff and events.

Asian small-clawed otters are non-stop action at NCAFF and their antics are getting attention. It’s attention that could save this vulnerable species from extinction in its native habitat of southeast Asia. The hope is that everyone who falls prey to the captivating otters will make the switch too.

Bird Friendly® certified coffee or cocoa preserves critical habitat for birds, otters and other wildlife, fights climate change, protects biodiversity, and supports farmers committed to conservation by farming sustainably.

Deforestation to plant coffee and cocoa farms is one of the causes of population decline for Asian small-clawed otters.

During the coffee-tasting event, NCAFF environmental educators will be on hand with information about Asian small-clawed otters and why it’s important for the community to know about how they can protect them.

“It matters because if we set the example, it is motivating and makes it a more attainable goal for our community. We continue to explore new ways to become more sustainable in our day-to-day operations and Bird Friendly® coffee is definitely another great way to demonstrate our commitment to saving species,” said Hap Fatzinger, director, North Carolina Aquariums and former director, NCAFF.

Green and Getting Greener

Bird Friendly® coffee is one of many successful on-site initiatives, the green team has implemented to achieve sustainability goals. The team also works to engage the community in activities, events and actions that can set anyone on the path to a greener lifestyle. For the Aquarium, the most important takeaways are that individual actions can make a difference and choosing Bird Friendly® coffee is one of them. Some other green steps are switching from single-use plastics to reusable water bottles, shopping bags and straws. More sustainability information is available at Green and Getting Greener.

About the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is just south of Kure Beach, a short drive from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $12.95 ages 13-61; $10.95 children ages 3-12; $11.95 seniors (62 and older) and military with valid identification; EBT card holders: $3. Free admission for children 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members and N.C. Zoo members.