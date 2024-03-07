LUMBERTON – A 17-year-old student at Purnell Swett High School has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting Tuesday night near Rowland, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaden Strickland of Pembroke was found dead after deputies – along with homicide and crime scene investigators – responded to a shooting just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Downy and Midway roads.

“We have a person of interest,” Maj. Damien McLean of the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. “An autopsy was conducted today, and we’re following up on the information we’ve obtained throughout the last 24 hours.”

Authorities said Strickland’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but few details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.