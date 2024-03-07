Staff report

LUMBERTON – An investigation into multiple thefts at Dollar General stores and illegal activities near stores throughout Robeson County have led to multiple suspects being arrested and charged, says the county Sheriff’s Office.

“Retail theft is not a victimless crime,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “Thousands of dollars of merchandise have been stolen from Robeson County retail stores across the county during the course of this short investigation, and in the end, we as customers will pay for it. Often, a nexus between thefts and drugs is easily identified.

“The vast majority of these thefts took place on video,” Wilkins stated. “Some stores had undercover officers on the scene observing the store camera systems. Drug transactions were observed, as well. This is just round one of an ongoing problem as we continue to seek out other offenders.”

The following individuals were arrested during “Operation Stop Stealing and Dealing,” an investigation that lasted more than a month, authorities said:

– Sandy Goins, 53, of Parkton, has been charged with possession of heroin/felony possession of cocaine;

– Melquan Shalique Ocean-Dinnerson, 25, of Lumberton, has been charged with possession of firearm by a felon;

– Anthony Lamonte Melvin, 50, of St. Pauls, has been charged with possession of firearm by felon;

– Alyssa Grotzinger, 28, of Pembroke, has been charged with trafficking opium/heroin.

Eight more suspects were harged with misdemeanor larceny and shoplifting.

The following individuals are wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges:

– Marcus Littles, 45, of St. Pauls, has been charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon;

– Mark Anthony McKayhan Jr., 44, of Raeford, has been charged with felony possession of cocaine;

– Brian Keith Jacobs, 51, of Lumberton, has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine/possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, maintaining vehicle/dwelling and resisting a public officer.

The following individuals are wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to charges of shoplifting, larceny or similar cases.

– Sebastian Quinn Lowery, 28, of Lumberton;

– Anna Lambert, 26, of Lumberton;

– Cordahlia Ammons, 55, of Lumberton;

– Yolanda Channell Locklear, 35, of Pembroke;

– Dashawn Shaw, 30, of Maxton;

– Lofty Locklear, 51, of Pembroke;

– Dellery Haywood, 40, of Shannon;

– Justin Samuel Lowery, 30, of Red Springs;

– Dennis Dewayne Locklear, 33, of Pembroke;

– April Woods, 32, of Pembroke;

– Travis Anthony Brayboy, 47, of Pembroke;

– Randi Oxendine, 23, of Pembroke;

– Coyama Locklear, 40, of Pembroke;

– Chris Butler, 36, of Pembroke;

– Joshua Dial, 29, of Laurinburg;

– Jason Townsend, 39, of Lumberton.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.