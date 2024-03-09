Families were hard at work exploring STEM by making interactive heart models during the Feb. 29 PSRC Heart STEAM Family Night event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center.

PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson, right, holds the mic for young author Casey McMillan as he answers questions about writing his books during the Feb. 29 PSRC Heart STEAM Family Night event.

LUMBERTON — Families were hard at work building heart models during the PSRC Heart STEAM Family Night event where PSRC students and their families learned all about their hearts and how to keep them healthy during Heart Month.

Families followed the lead of PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix as she shared instructions on making models of heart chambers that pumped from one chamber to another at the Feb. 29 event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. The models were made from plastic bottles, straws and modeling clay.

“I am hoping to demonstrate the new science standards and get families excited about science in the classroom,” Miller-Hendrix said. “These types of activities allow students to demonstrate learning in a new way.”

Denise Thompson, who is an educator at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, attended the event with her grandson. She could be seen smiling while working on perfecting her heart model.

“It is very educational,” she said of attending PSRC Family Night events. “It gives them (students) the hands-on opportunity they need to help them in their ability to experience science.”

Tammie Taylor, who sat by Denise, shared that if she could have been exposed to similar events like PSRC Family Night events when she was a child, she may have been more drawn to science.

“I think that it’s exciting,” she said of the event. “I wish I could’ve brought my granddaughter.”

Pamela Lesane could be seen at the event with her nieces, nephews and a grandchild.

Lesane said the events allow students to “learn and explore” educational activities.

Students were engaged and asked questions as young author Casey McMillian shared about his experience writing a book.

Lumberton Chapter members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council also shared about Black History Month and the importance of academics.

Students raised their hands with eagerness to answer questions about heart health from Dr. Robin Peace.

“Sometimes you can do all the right things and something still happens to your heart though. But I want to talk to you about things you can do to keep your heart healthy,” Peace said.

Dr. Peace told attendees that the foods they eat and how much they exercise can impact their heart health.

Students also took home free chemistry kits and books from the event.

“We want parents and students to attend our district family night events and to enjoy themselves. Education is all about exploring the world around us and cultivating a love of lifelong learning. Our goal is that these events will get parents and students excited about learning,” said PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson.

“We want parents to know as well that their partnership with the school district is a vital component of their child’s education and academic success,” she added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].