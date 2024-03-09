RED SPRINGS — “Education goes beyond the classroom.”

Those are the words of Katrina Farrington, who teaches fourth grade at Peterson Elementary School.

“Students need to learn in spaces outside of the classroom such as going to the park to play, visiting new places or experiencing new things, participating in extracurricular activities, and having conversations with their parents or siblings,” she said.

“When students do these things they learn social skills, how to regulate their emotions and how to be a team player. These learning opportunities also open their minds to endless possibilities because they are able to see so much more than just what is in front of them,” she added.

The educator is passionate about her work and has made an impact at her school.

She has been described by staff members as a gifted and passionate educator with a great sense of humor.

“She invests all of herself into ensuring she is providing the best possible education for her students. She is the reason I am where I am today,” said Alexys Oliver, a teacher at the school who also happens to be Farrington’s sister.

“Her determination to be perfect, her drive to always excel and her demeanor to be able to communicate with everyone, is what I achieve everyday to be. Mrs. Farrington is not only a great educator, she is a great sister!” Oliver added.

Farrington has dedicated her work to reaching all students where they are, according to staff members.

“She works diligently daily for the purpose of planning individually for all her students. She exemplifies what it means to educate children in the way they learn best,” said Rose McMillan, who works as an interventionist at the school.

And Farrington’s students are eager to learn as they return each day to her classroom.

“She designs a classroom that showcases student engagement. Her students are active learners and articulate in academic conversations,” said Peterson Elementary School Principal Brian Freeman. “She directs students’ curiosity into an interest in learning.”

Farrington’s favorite part of the job is watching her students “have their light bulb moments” when they grasp concepts in class.

“The most important part of the job to me is providing a safe and comfortable learning environment for my students,” she said.

The job has its challenges, Farrington said.

“One of the most challenging parts of the job for me is knowing when to stop. There is always something that needs to be done or something I need to figure out. I often find myself working on weekends and in the evenings when I get home,” the educator said.

Each day, the educator is motivated to get out of bed and return to her work by her own three children.

“They are the reason I decided to go back to college at the age of 37 and pursue my Elementary Education degree,” she said. “I wanted them to know that they can achieve anything as long as they work hard and persevere.”

When the educator is not working, she enjoys trying new restaurants, listening to true crime podcasts, and shopping.

“But, my most favorite thing to do is relax at home with my little family,” she said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].