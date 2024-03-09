Contact Info: Executive Editor David Kennard, 910-635-1557; Sports Editor: Chris Stiles, 843-731-5661. Deadlines: Stories ready to place: 11 p.m.; Pagination to Press: 12 a.m.
Page A1
TEMPLATE: A1
ROB: Date: March 9, 2024. Vol: 27, Issue: 20 (of 104)
Skyboxes:
1-ROB030924ElectionMessages, Photos: one, Inches: 42
2-ROB030924WeatherFloodWarning, photos: one, inches: 8
3-ROB030924RempacRCC, Photos: none, Inches: 10
Floorboard: Yes
Jumps go to A8
Page A2
ROB030924POW, ready to place
ROB030924Extension, column mug, Inches: 20
ROB030924ObitDeathNoticePowell
ROB030924ObitDeathNoticeWhitfield
ROB030924ObitFaulk, mugshot, inches: 5
Page A3
ROB030924RCC-EMT, Photos: two, Inches: 21 Hold Story until Weekend
ROB030924PernellSwettFatalShooting, Photo: none, Inches: 4
ROB030924StopStealing, Photos: WEB ONLY, 15 inches
ROB030924XXX
Page A4
ROB030924OpinionCartoon, Ready to Place
ROB030924OpinionShaperEdwards, Factbox, Photos: one colum nmug, Inches: 18
ROB030924OpinionLegislators, Photos: none, Inches: 17. This is filler, it can trim from bottom up to fit – please don’t morph the cartoon to get his in, It is filler
ROB030924OpinionMartin, Column mug, Inches: 18
Page A5
ROB030924COWNewHorizonChurchofGodinChrist, Ready to Place
ROB030924REL-Calendar, Photos: none, Inches:29 inches
ROB030924REL-Lesson-Wagner, Column mug, Inches: 29
ROB030924RELBibleTrivia. Photos: none, Inches: 3. This is filler; it can hold
ROB030924REL-BibleIllustrated.Photos: Standalopn graphic, Ready top Place. This is filler; it can hold
Page A6
ROB030924RCCAppreciation, photos: none, Inches: 36
ROB030924Schools Spotlight, Photos: one, inches: 15
ROB030924FAA-Awards. Photos: logo, Inches: 14
Page A7
ROB030924STEAM, Photos: 4, Inches: XXX
Page A8
Jumps from Page A1