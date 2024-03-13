Statewide jobless rate down slighly over previous month

RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted January 2024 unemployment rate was 3.5%, decreasing 0.1 of a percentage point from December’s revised rate. The national rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.

While data related to Robeson County’s unemployment rate won’t be released until later this week, the local jobless rate historically is a little more than one percent higher, meaning it would be about 5%.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate was unchanged from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 6,721 over the month to 5,068,208 and increased 64,125 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 1,640 over the month to 185,760 and increased 2,495 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 11,600 to 4,977,200 in January.

Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 5,900; Construction, 4,000; Education & Health Services, 1,900; Other Services, 900; Financial Activities, 600; Manufacturing, 400; Government, 300; and Mining & Logging, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,300; and Information, 200. Leisure & Hospitality Services employment remained unchanged.

Some of the industries showing jobless rate increase statewide, play significant roles in the local economy, namely Education & Health Services, Manufacturing. Additionally, jobs in Leisure & Hospitality Services, which provides a significant number of jobs locally, remained unchanged on the state level.

Since January 2023, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 75,200 with the Total Private sector increasing by 56,500 and Government increasing by 18,700. Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 24,600; Government, 18,700; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 17,700; Construction, 8,800; Financial Activities, 7,500; Professional & Business Services, 3,300; Other Services, 2,500; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 600; and Mining & Logging, 200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Manufacturing, 6,000; and Information, 2,700.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2024 when the county unemployment rates for January 2024 will be released.