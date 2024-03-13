‘Prom Promise — Gift to Life’ gives students something to think about

LUMBERTON – Lumberton High School staged its “Prom Promise – Gift to Life” demonstration on Tuesday morning, encouraging students not to drink and drive.

Typically, the program is presented about a week before the springtime school prom is held at Lumberton High School and others in the Public Schools of Robeson County system.

The approximately half-hour program – which was attended by roughly 500 seniors at Lumberton High – was held in the parking lot by the high school soccer field.

Beforehand, the students had gathered together in the auditorium.

Afterward, they were taken out to lunch at the Lumberton Rescue and Ems Station on North Roberts Avenue.

The presentation is based around a teen female who has left for the prom after leaving from her home where her friends had been drinking. She is driving a vehicle that is hit by a drunk driver. The girl, who had not been drinking, was killed in the collision.

Afterward, the ghost of the deceased teen, who is now in a body bag, speaks to her mother and father. She is then carted to an ambulance.

“ ‘Hey, mom, I told you I would not drink and drive,’ ” she tells them. “It’s to bring reality to the students – especially, the seniors – that drunk driving is real and affects multiple lives in a matter of seconds,” Lumberton Police Officer Jessica Tyner said.

Tyner works as a school resource officer at Lumberton High School.

Added Wynona Oxendine, a theater arts instructor at Lumberton High School, “She’s doing her final lament to her family about how she made the right choices but went out on the road and was struck and killed by the drunk driver. It’s for seniors to remind them about drunk drivers on the road, remind them that they shouldn’t be doing this. This can be a problem.

“It’s a cautionary tale for them,” said Oxendine, who portrayed the mother on site.

At the same time, the demonstration urges youth to be weary of other drivers on the road while behind the wheel.

Oxendine remembered that a similar demonstration was given to her high school graduating class in 2010.

“I do think it helps,” she said, “because the last two years I’ve been here, I get to hear students talk about it afterward. A lot of them don’t think about the process, those pieces to the overall picture. It sticks with them.”

The dramatization was given by 13 seniors and two juniors from the school’s upstart drama club. To make everything seem more real, a couple of fire trucks, ambulances and nurses were used as background in the skit. Emergency Services also was on hand, whose helicopter also flew in for reality sakes.

Earlier, the drama club had written and produced a film about students going to the prom. “The short film ended with them leaving for the prom after drinking,” Oxendine said.

Those same students in the film made up the cast who presented the death scene in the parking lot.