LUMBERTON – Medical supplies are not just for those in healthcare – as students at Robeson Community College are learning, law enforcement needs them too.

To help offset costs, Mountaire Farms stepped in and donated a box of products, which included 9 boxes of non-adherent dressing, 1 box of Steri-Strip (Compound Benzoin Tincture), Narcan Spray, and Adhesive Dressings.

“Our students will utilize these resources during the medical block we teach in BLET called “First Responder,” stated Matt Dimery, the BLET Director at RCC. “The purpose of this block is to provide the student with the basic knowledge and skills to recognize medical emergencies and sustain life and prevent further serious complications by the use of prompt, effective measures until definitive medical care is available.”

The module provides students with hands-on training using different medical supplies in the event of an emergency to themselves or others.

“In emergency situations, things can change in an instant and as an officer, you never know what you are going to be faced with, but you can be prepared,” Dimery stated. “It could be that you are the first on the scene of a traffic accident and you need to give immediate first-aid, an active shooter situation where you are applying pressure to a wound of another officer, or aiding someone that has overdosed on drugs.”

“These are all practical scenarios that any of our students could encounter during their job as an officer,” Dimery said. “And with that said, there are a thousand other scenarios that could take place where this training could kick in and help an officer to save a life, so that’s why this training is so important.”

With new supplies available, Dimery is thankful for the partnership between Mountaire Farms and Robeson Community College.

“This is such a great gift to our program and our students,” Dimery said. “We thank Mountaire Farms for their generosity, this gift will allow our program to continue to teach our students the necessary techniques for how to care for those experiencing medical emergencies, while serving as officers of the law.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].