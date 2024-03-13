LUMBERTON – Twelve employees at Elkay Manufacturing Company in Lumberton recently completed the Forklift Training, Train-the-Trainer Operator course offered through Robeson Community College’s customized training division.

Elkay, an American-owned and operated innovative manufacture of sinks, faucets, bottle filling stations, drinking fountains and foodservice products, has been in business since 1920. The company continues to grow and evolve, and recently opened a new warehousing facility in Robeson County.

“With this growth came opportunity for additional staff to be hired and trained in the proper use of Forklift Training but also for RCC to offer the Train the Trainer Operator Course,” stated Ronald Oxendine, one of the coordinators of customized training for RCC. “This course focused on effective communication methods for teaching and training new operators.”

Adam Smith, Nyesha Shand, Rose Locklear, Susanne Council, Joseph Cobb, Barbara Scott, Daeshawn Jones, Twyla Sampson, John Gary, Tyrone McLean, James Locklear and Daniel Manning completed the training and received a certificate of completion from Robeson Community College.

“Robeson Community College is proud to have been a part of these individuals’ accomplishments, and we congratulate them on their achievement,” stated Oxendine.

“We also extend congratulations to Elkay for their support of employee training,” Oxendine said. “Industry training needs that support economic development, assist with employee growth and essential skills that are keys to long-term growth.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].