MAXTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old Maxton man has led to an arrest for death by distribution and multiple other felony offenses.

Investigators found James “Tyler” Locklear unresponsive at roughly 3 a.m. Saturday when deputies responded to a report of a cardiac arrest on the 700 block of Onnie and Joe Road in Maxton.

Locklear was pronounced dead upon arrival at UNC Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, according to a news release.

Winford Richard Locklear, 42, of Pembroke, has been charged with death by drug distribution; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and possessing drug paraphernalia.

“This arrest should send a strong message that we are going to seek out drug dealers that continue to sell these poisonous substances for profit with no regard for human life,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the news release. “Taking advantage of the addicted can’t be tolerated, and drug dealers must be held accountable. Too many lives have been lost in our county.

“Fentanyl does not discriminate, and we must continue to educate everyone as to the dangers of fentanyl,” he said in the release. “I know we can’t bring a loved one back, but this charge is as close to a murder as we can get. I hope this arrest brings some semblance of closure to the grieving family.”

Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

“Death by distribution cases are difficult to prove, but with recently updated legislation to an existing law, cases such as this can now be brought forward,” Wilkins said in the news release. “The new law took effect December 1, 2023. Proof of sale to the victim is no longer required to hold a person responsible for killing someone; a distributor can simply give or deliver someone the drug that led to their death and be charged.

“The investigators in this case did a great job in developing evidence to support the charge, which also led to the issuance of a search warrant for his home leading to additional felony offenses,” the sheriff said in the release.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected].