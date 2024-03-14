FAIRMONT – A ribbon cutting is planned for Thursday to officially usher in the South Robeson Medical Center in Fairmont.

The ceremony is planned for noon at the center’s new location at 210 S. Walnut St. That’s across from Ed F. Hodges Service Station and behind First Bank.

The site replaces the center at 1212 Walnut St., and will allow residents to access health care more conveniently while within walking distance of the downtown district.

“We expanded. We made a bigger building, and we added dental services to this building,” said Jennifer McLamb, the chief operating officer for the Robeson Healthcare Corporation. “So, we have a dental practice on site along with our pharmacy and medical and behavioral healthcare. Along with our primary care, our pharmacy , our OB (obstetrics) and behavioral healthcare.”

In the process, the center will add at least six employees to the dental staff while hiring another medical provider, as well, McLamb said Wednesday. “That will be more nurses, more front office. Eventually. We already have added.”

The new facility is 12,365 square feet.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Find more detailed information about the center in Saturday’s Robesonian.