Board of Education meeting recessed until Thursday afternoon

LUMBERTON – The Tuesday regular meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education was recessed until Thursday after a woman in the audience suffered a medical emergency during a student awards presentation.

The meeting is scheduled to reconvene at the district’s Central Office at 5 p.m.

The Tuesday incident came after the board had first gone into a closed session at the start of the meeting. After then recognizing Women’s History Month, the board was in the process of celebrating the 2023-2024 Students of Excellence when some audience and board members began shifting over to the side of the room to assist the individual. Among them was board member Crystal Weindel Monroe, who is a nurse.

That came at about 56 minutes into the meeting.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unclear.

Once the meeting resumed for the public watching the streamed telecast, board chairman Randy Lawson and the members of the board agreed to recess the rest of the proceedings until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lawson alluded to the interruption only as “the events that happened.”

“We stand in recess,” he said a few minutes later with the strike of the gavel at the meeting’s end.

Find a report of the reconvened meeting in Saturday’s Robesonian.

