‘Don’t Open the Book’ set to begin filming downtown on Saturday

FAIRMONT – Over the years, North Carolina has been the home to numerous movie projects.

From the misty mountains toward the west to the windswept coast in the east, locations in the state have been showcased in major motion pictures that range from fantasy superhero action to Oscar-winning drama.

Add horror to the list.

Among the cluster of horror films that were shot in the state are “The Conjuring,” “Hannibal,” “Pumpkinhead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Now an independent filmmaker is looking at making a horror film in her Robeson County hometown of Fairmont.

Star Singletary, a 26-year-old Fairmont native and the owner of Star Film Productions, is the director, screenwriter and brains behind the estimated $5,000 movie project.

“I wanted to do something different. The horror industry is kind of failing a little bit. I’m going to try to help it back up,” Singletary said in a Thursday interview. “It’s like a reboot. I want to see something fresh, something that puts people to the test.”

Filming is expected to begin in downtown Fairmont on Saturday at 1 p.m. and run through March 31.

“Don’t Open the Book” is the title of her proposed film that will be shot in the downtown district and in other areas of the former tobacco town. She anticipates that the finished film will be shown on the Prime and Tubi streaming platforms, adding that she is working to also make it available on the Roku ap, as well.

While Singletary will be at the helm of the picture as the movie director, her friend, Robyn Guti, will be capturing the proceedings on film as the camerawoman.

The cast of 12 includes Singletary’s brother, Saquan Singletary.

M’Kelly Woods, the main character, will be played by singer Infinity Evans of Fairmont. Asmodeus, the demonic being in the movie, is going to be portrayed by Lumberton’s Joshua Jones.

“It’s like the kids’ curiosity gets the best of them,” Star Singletary said in capsulating the storyline. “The demon wants to live again and cause chaos. She’s (M’Kelly Woods) an innocent, and the only one out of all of her friends. She’s an innocent, but she lied to them and said she had committed sin (sex).

“The demon wants her because her soul is pure,” Singletary added. “He can cause chaos for her.”

Along with her duties as a film director, Singletary said, she’s a self-published author, music writer, voice-over actor and fashion designer. “I’ve written and directed two stage plays, a film, and have my own cartoon show out. I have eight books out, as well,” she has posted on her LinkedIn website page.

“I love what I do,” she said in the short bio posted on her LinkedIn website page. “Writing is my calm, peace, and it heals me.”

She has been writing since the fourth grade, she said.

A 2016 graduate of Fairmont High School, Singletary attended Robeson Community College “for a bit, taking a business class. But I quit to live out my dream.”

And that is to one day be making movies on the upper echelon Hollywood level.

“That is the goal,” she said. “I’ve just been doing everything on my own.”