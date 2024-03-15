Johnny Williams of Clippers Barber Shop works on J.B. Watts Thursday during the Feeding the Community event Friday. Just outside Clippers’ staff from Obsessed Salon and Spa served free hotdog and hamburger meals to anyone who stopped by.

Smiley Locklear was frantically grilling hotdogs and hamburgers Friday for the Feed the Community event taking place at Clippers Barber Shop, 320A E 24th St., Lumberton. Clippers was partnering with Obsessed Salon and Spa of Lumberton to provide a free hotdog or hamburger lunch to anyone who stopped by.