LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has done it again. The highly sought after 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus will be performing live on the main campus in Lumberton on April 9, in what is sure to be another amazing patriotic performance from our Nation’s finest.

The soldiers from Fort Liberty had previously performed live for RCC in January 2023, singing a wide-range of melodies from “God Bless America” to their now famous rendition of “My Girl.”

Many were left speechless and requesting an encore presentation, like Rose Avant.

“It was very powerful,” said Rose Avant, who attended last year. “It was awesome, they were very professional, they knew what they were doing, it was just very impressive.”

“I loved it when they sang “My Girl” and all of the beach music,” Rose said.

The 2024 tour is expected to be even more remarkable than last year, and officials anticipate the concert will be a hit with students, faculty, and community members alike.

“For some, this will be a once in a lifetime experience,” said Sherry Lofton, the organizer of the event. “Our military, our active-duty service members, work hard and do amazing things for our country, and this gives us an opportunity to see a different side of them and helps us understand just how much they do.”

The All-American Chorus is set to take the stage at Robeson Community College at 10am in the ADL Auditorium on Tuesday, April 9. The concert is free and open to the public.

Special seating will be available for veterans and is also available for groups upon request, but groups must R.S.V.P prior to the event by contacting Sherry Lofton at 910-272-3360 or [email protected].

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].