Two shows you won’t want to miss on Lumberton’s Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater

Disney’s The Little Mermaid brings a cast from Robeson County and around the region for the Spring musical starting June 5.

The 2023 My Time to Shine Talent Competition winner was Addison Long. Auditions for 2024’s show begin on. Feb. 9

Annual My Time To Shine Talent Competition

The very popular and competitive competition will feature 20 contestants competing in all categories of talent, from singing and dancing to instrumental and more.

Auditions were held in February to determine qualifying contestants to showcase on the theater’s stage.

The winner of this year’s competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize, with second place receiving $500 and third place $250.

Additionally, a People’s Choice Award will be chosen based on ticket sales for each contestant and donations made during purchase checkout.

Tickets for the competition are $20 general seating and can be purchased anytime on-line by visiting www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Spring Musical: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Set under and above the high seas, “The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart.

Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface, a zone that’s designated as “off-limits” by her father Triton, the sea king.

One day while sneaking to the surface, Ariel witnesses a shipwreck and rescues Prince Eric, with whom she become instantly smitten. Furious at Triton’s inability to understand her love for the prince, Ariel runs away and strikes a deal with Ursula, Triton’s evil witch of a sister, to experience the life she dreams of on land.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, in the spectacular, special way that audiences have come to expect from the artistic team at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased on-line by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com.