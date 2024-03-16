LUMBERTON – St. Patrick’s Day is coming up, so I wanted to talk a little bit about shamrocks and clovers.

Do you know the difference between the two? Did you know there was a difference? Well, there is. Let me explain. Shamrocks always have three leaves and grow in clumps. Clovers can have a fourth leaf. Clovers can be purple, green, or white. Four-leaf clovers are rare and grow one at a time.

Since we are talking about clovers, let’s talk about the most popular clover. The official 4-H emblem is a green four-leaf clover with a white H on each leaf, standing for head, heart, hands, and health. The stem of the clover is always to the right. The first emblem used nationally was designed around the 1900s and it was a three-leaf clover with three H’s signifying head, heart, and hands. The four-leaf clover design with H’s appeared in 1911. The 4-H name and emblem have United States trademark protection. This protection places the 4-H emblem in a unique category of protected emblems, along with the U.S. Presidential Seal and Smokey Bear.

Your next question may be, what is 4-H? America’s largest youth-development organization is 4-H, empowering youth with life skills to become successful adults. The 4-H program is delivered by a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provide experiences where young people learn by doing. In North Carolina, 4-H is delivered by North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

There is a North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in every county in North Carolina and the Cherokee Reserve. Our 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It is a research-based, experiential program that focuses on hands-on projects and meaningful leadership opportunities. Youth experience 4-H through school and community clubs, in-school and after-school programs, and 4-H camps. Based on their interests and guided by adult volunteers, youth develop their own pathway in 4-H. They select from a variety of 4-H programs. What’s really neat is there is something for everyone, and youth can explore things in a safe and nurturing environment to make sure it’s for them.

What does 4-H mean to me? It means a lot of different things to me. It means learn-by-doing, agriculture, and leadership. It means community. Everyone in 4-H is willing to help others out when they need it. It means positive youth development. It means clubs, volunteers, project record books, and so much more. It means Summer Fun, 4-leaf clovers, and Embryology. When I think of 4-H, I think of responsibility. It is like a big family.

So now you know the difference between a shamrock, a clover, and the most important clover of all – the 4-H clover. I hope the wearing of the green is lucky for you this St. Patrick’s Day, and I hope all our 4-H members and volunteers will show their 4-H clovers off. If you see a 4-H clover, don’t forget to share this education. It’s just another thing we do in 4-H.

For more information, contact Jade McNeill, Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant, at 910-671-3276, by Email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.