Staff report

LUMBERTON – A 38-year-old man was killed in an attempted carjacking that occurred Thursday on West 5th Street in Lumberton, police said.

At 10:29 a.m., Lumberton Emergency Communications was notified of the attempted carjacking on the 4100 block of West 5th Street.

While officers were en route to the initial call, additional information was received that the suspect had been involved in a hit-and run in the parking lot of Go Gas at 2605 W 5th Street and was trying to carjack another vehicle in front of McDonald’s on West 5th Street, Lumberton Police said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: More details following in Saturday’s Robesonian delivered to subscribers and available in local news racks.

“Good Samaritans got involved to prevent the carjacking,” the post said, “but the suspect was then able to steal the vehicle of one of the good Samaritans. In the process of stealing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly intentionally struck one of the good Samaritans with the stolen vehicle.”

Authorities identified the victim as Jonathan Adam Lecompte, who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arriving on site saw the suspect as he was fleeing the scene and pursued the suspect in the stolen vehicle until he wrecked the vehicle on Selma Road, near N.C. Highway 41, police said.

The suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Ricky Alex Driggers of Odum Road in Lumberton, has been taken into custody, the release stated.

Driggers has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted common law robbery, and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude.