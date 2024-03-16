March is ‘Month of Giving’ campaign to support local charities

LUMBERTON — The UNC Health Southeastern Foundation has once again joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs of Lumberton for the annual “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.

This month, customers will have the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 to the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on March 27 when 100% of the day’s sales – not just profit – will be given to the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation to support the Lumberton community’s healthcare system, according to a news release.

On the Day of Giving, Lumberton’s local Jersey Mike’s Subs owners – Jamie and Daniel Terracciano of the Page Investment Group – will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app,” the release states.

“I am honored to partner with UNC Health Southeastern Foundation on our Day of Giving,” Daniel Terracciano said Friday in an email. “Together, we’re not just serving up sandwiches; we’re serving up hope, healing and support for our community’s health. Join us as we make a meaningful difference, one bite and one donation at a time.”

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities, such as the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“We are thrilled and grateful to be chosen as the recipient of the Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign by the Terracciano’s,” Sissy Grantham, the executive director of the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, said in the news release. “Last year was a phenomenal start to a lasting partnership, where our community supported the Month of Giving and helped raise $15,000. Together, we can raise significant funds to support UNC Health Southeastern patient experiences and needs.”

Said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, in the release: “I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100% of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause.”

We appreciate the generosity of Jersey Mike’s, along with their community-driven mission of making a difference in someone’s life, said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president and CEO, in the release.

“As a healthcare organization,” Ellington said, “we understand the impact that giving back can have on individuals as well as the larger community, and we will ensure funding from their efforts throughout the month of March will be used to enhance the health of our community.”

Local owner Terracciano added, “The Day of Giving for Jersey Mike’s Subs embodies our commitment to community. Giving back isn’t just something we do, it’s who we are. It’s a reflection of our values, our dedication to serving others and our belief in the power of collective generosity. On this day, as we come together to support meaningful causes, we celebrate not just the act of giving, but the very essence of our identity as a company deeply rooted in making a positive impact.”

To place an order, use the Jersey Mike’s App, visit jerseymikes.com or visit in-person at 3000 N. Elm Street, Lumberton.

Do you have a meeting or need for a large catering order? Contact the foundation office at 910-671-5583 or [email protected] for more information about large meeting order processing.

Follow and like UNC Health Southeastern Foundation on Facebook for Jersey Mike’s deals and coupons throughout the month.

This story originated from Heather Walters for the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation.