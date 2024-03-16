Sheriff’s Office investigators execute search warrant in 22-year-old cold case

John Ross Kissam was 29 when he was shot and killed on July 14, 2012, in Robeson County,

FAIRMONT – On July 14, 2012, John Ross Kissam died after being shot five times outside his Fairmont mobile home.

He left behind a daughter, according to a North Carolina Cold Case Facebook post.

On Thursday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant in relation to what had evolved into a cold case. Investigators recently conducted interviews and followed up on new leads in the murder of the 29-year-old Kissam.

The investigation remains active.

The Fayetteville Police Department dive team assisted with the recent probe.

In 2019, when Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was sworn in, it was his intention to light a fire under the department’s cold cases, including that of Kissam’s.

Now, 22 years after the murder, perhaps law enforcement and the Kassam family are closer to finding the person or persons responsible for John Ross Kissam’s death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected].