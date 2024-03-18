MAXTON — A dispute between family members has resulted in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Maxton man, according to information made available on Monday.

At 11 a.m., on Saturday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address on Finch Road in Maxton in reference to a person who was shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Daquan Smith dead inside the residence.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.