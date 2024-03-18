MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released information to media outlets Monday seeking the public’s assistance with locating a suspect connected to a 2022 homicide.

Timothy Earl Smith Jr., 28, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:43 p.m. on July 24, 2022, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to McCallum Road in Maxton in reference to an individual inside of his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26, of Maxton was found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law<” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the views and opinions expressed by residents who may comment on social media “are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”