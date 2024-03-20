LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) today inducted legendary teacher, activist, and political leader Frances Cummings into its Educational Hall of Fame.

NCAE honored Cummings at the 2024 NCAE Convention in Raleigh, where hundreds of educators from across the state gathered for their annual Representative Assembly.

As a teacher in Lumberton, Cummings diligently worked for change as she sought to integrate the local public schools. After teaching, she became a public school administrator, NCAE Executive Director, and NCAE President, according to information from the NCAE.

Then, she pivoted from education to pursue a career in politics. Cummings became the only women to represent Robeson County in the North Carolina General Assembly (1993-1997).

In 2000, she was among a small collection of instructional leaders honored by Governor Roy Cooper as pioneering Black educators for making groundbreaking contributions to our state.

“Francis Cummings was known as a change agent who had a distinguished career as a leader in the classroom, at NCAE, and in the General Assembly,” said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly. “We are proud to induct Frances into the Educational Hall of Fame.”

Cummings was also an avid church participant and leader in both the Baptist and Methodist Churches.

She founded the Sisters with Pearls Serving Society Foundation, which promotes educational advancement and offers an annual scholarship for students with an intended major of education or an educational related pursuit. She also wrote a book titled, “The Life of a Determined Soul.”

Cummings died in 2023. Her niece, Rhonda Moore Thompson, accepted the honor on her behalf.

