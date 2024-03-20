MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was working two homicide investigations, one that happened Saturday and another one from 2022.

On Saturday a dispute between family members resulted in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Maxton man, according to information obtained by The Robesonian.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address on Finch Road in Maxton in reference to a shooting; when deputies arrived, they found Daquan Smith, 33, dead inside the residence.

According to the latest information obtained by The Robesonian from the Sheriff’s Office, a suspect in the fatal shooting has not yet been named.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions. Also on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said it needs help from residents locating a suspect connected to a 2022 homicide.

According to information obtained by The Robesonian on Monday, the Sheriff’s office is looking for Timothy Earl Smith Jr., 28, of Maxton, who is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At about 1:43 p.m. on July 24, 2022, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to McCallum Road in Maxton in reference to a man inside of his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26, of Maxton was found dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating both cases and said on Monday that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Both the Daquan Smith homicide and the Kendrick Shane Locklear homicide are active investigations. Investigators have not said the two cases are related.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the views and opinions expressed by residents who may comment on social media “are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with information about these two Maxton-area cases should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.