Sarah Purcell named interim chief

RED SPRINGS – The Red Springs police chief has been relinquished of his duties, Town Manager Jane O’Neal said Wednesday.

Mark Caskey served as the town’s top cop from Aug. 12 to his firing on March 14, she said. It marked his first job as a chief of police.

“The only thing I can say is that’s correct information,” O’Neal said. “I can’t elaborate past that because it’s a personnel matter.”

Sarah Purcell, previously a lieutenant in the Red Springs Police Department, has been promoted to interim police chief, according to O’Neal.

“I think the town manager acted totally inappropriately and has not provided me any information that would justify my termination,” Caskey said Wednesday evening. “I have been deluged with support from the community. The day after I was terminated, I received over 100 phone calls from concerned citizens and residents and over 100 texts from concerned citizens.”

Report now confirmed

While declining to give his name, a source who called The Robesonian on Wednesday said Caskey was fired by the town manager after he allegedly filed a grievance against her.

“I went to the HR (human relations) technician and requested a grievance form and was terminated at approximately 4 p.m. that afternoon. I requested it at 9 in the morning.”

The Town Hall closed at 5 p.m. and O’Neal could not again be reached at that point.

“My only possible solution to this at this point,” Caskey said, “if the town board fails to act is litigation. I do not blame the town board for this because the town board was not informed of her intentions.”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Find more in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to subscriberers and in local retail outlets.

